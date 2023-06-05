Kostic
Chiesa Top, Kostic Flop: Italian media hand ratings for Udinese vs Juventus

June 5, 2023 - 11:00 am

In the final fixture of the season, Juventus ended their campaign on a positive note with a 1-0 victory over Udinese, albeit it wasn’t enough to improve their league position. The Bianconeri finish their campaign 7th and will play in the Conference League next season barring a UEFA ban.

As for the action on the pitch, Federico Chiesa scored the winner which earned him the highest grades on the ratings of the major Italian newspapers (between 7 and 7.5).

The defensive trio also received favorable grades for their valiant showing at the back, especially Danilo.

On the contrary, Filip Kostic only lasted on the pitch for 45 minutes before leaving his spot for the more vibrant Samuel Iling-Junior. The Serbian had very little impact on the left flank, so he received the lowest grades amongst his teammates (5/10).

So here are all the ratings for the Juventus players as published by ilBianconero.

TUTTOSPORT – Szczesny (6.5), Gatti (7), Bonucci (7), Danilo (7), Cuadrado (6.5), Rabiot (6), Locatelli (6.5), Miretti (6), Di Maria (6), Kostic (5), Iling Junior (7), Chiesa (7.5), Paredes (5.5), Milik (6), Kean (6), Allegri (6.5).

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – Szczesny (6), Gatti (6.5), Bonucci (6.5), Danilo (7), Cuadrado (6), Rabiot (6), Locatelli (6.5), Miretti (6), Di Maria (6), Kostic (5), Iling Junior (6.5), Chiesa (7), Paredes (5.5), Milik (5), Kean (6), Allegri (6.5).

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Szczesny (6.5), Gatti (6), Bonucci (6.5), Danilo (6.5), Cuadrado (5.5), Rabiot (5), Locatelli (6), Miretti (5 ), Di Maria (6), Kostic (5), Iling Junior (6), Chiesa (7), Milik (5.5), Kean (6), Allegri (6).

