In the final fixture of Serie A Round 3, Juventus returned to winning ways by breezing past Empoli at the Carlo Castellani.

The Bianconeri were the superior side for the vast majority of the match. They risked little at the back and could have secured an even larger result than 2-0.

In the end, it was Danilo and Federico Chiesa who delivered the goals. Naturally, the duo received the highest notes in the ratings of Italian media’s major sports outlets.

The Italian forward in particular earned praise for a vibrant and determined display which culminated in a late goal.

Arkadiusz Milik also received high grades for his second-half cameo. The Pole provided an exquisite assist for Chiesa’s goal. He also came close to scoring himself but was denied by the woodwork.

On the other hand, Adrien Rabiot received the lowest grades overall. The Frenchman is yet to deliver the type of dominating displays that we became accustomed to last term.

So here are the ratings as published by ilBianconero:

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Perin 6

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 6

Danilo 6,5

McKennie 5,5

Miretti 6

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 5

Kostic 5,5

Vlahovic 5,5

Chiesa 7

Pogba 6

Milik 6

Cambiaso 6

Allegri 6,5

TUTTOSPORT

Perin 6

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 6

Danilo 7

McKennie 6,5

Miretti 6

Locatelli 6,5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6

Vlahovic 6

Chiesa 6,5

Pogba 6,5

Milik 7

Cambiaso 6

Kean 6

Allegri 7

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Perin 6

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 6,5

Danilo 7

McKennie 6

Miretti 7

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6

Vlahovic 5,5

Chiesa 7,5

Pogba 6

Milik 6,5

Cambiaso 6,5

Kean 6

Allegri 7