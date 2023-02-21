Chiesa trains partially with the squad as he bids to be fit for Nantes

Federico Chiesa is racing against time to be fit for Thursday’s Juventus match against Nantes.

The attacker is not fit enough to start that game at the moment. A report on Calciomercato reveals he was partially involved in group training today and focused on an individualised plan for most of the session.

The game against Nantes is a must-win and Max Allegri wants to have his best players fit and available to play.

Chiesa is one man who can make a difference, but the Bianconeri are unlikely to risk fielding the former Fiorentina man if he is not fit enough to play.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one man we can trust to deliver value to us if he is on the pitch and the attacker certainly wants to help us reach the next round of the Europa League.

However, we will not risk him, considering he has only just recovered from a serious long-term problem and could suffer a relapse if we force him to play when he is unfit.

Even if Chiesa is unavailable, we still have more than enough players to step on the pitch and make things happen for us.

The club should get value from whoever is chosen to start that game and they all know winning is a must.