Juventus star Federico Chiesa has made the decision to reject a tempting offer from Saudi Arabia, opting to stay at the club. Despite experiencing a serious long-term injury and not reaching his peak form during the last season in Serie A and other competitions, Chiesa remains determined to improve and make a significant impact in the upcoming campaign.

Under Max Allegri’s management, Chiesa’s performance at Juventus has not been at its best, leading to speculation that the club might be open to selling him. As a result, several clubs have shown interest in acquiring the former Fiorentina player.

Football Italia reported that clubs from Saudi Arabia, including Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Nassr, made offers to Chiesa, with a monetary value of around 20 million euros net per season for a three-year deal. However, Chiesa promptly turned down these lucrative offers, expressing his desire to focus on Juventus and his commitment to remaining in Italy, with no intention of moving to the Middle East.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the finest players in our squad at the moment and the attacker will do better if he gets used to the system the manager wants to employ.

Even as he struggles, we should not give up on him just yet because there is more to come from the Azzurri star.