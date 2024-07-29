Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has reportedly rejected an approach from Turkiye, opting to await a proposal from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is tipped to leave the club this summer, as the management has no intention of keeping him around with an expiring contract.

Moreover, new Juventus coach Thiago Motta deems the Italian to be inapt for his style of play. The two men should have their first face-to-face meeting today, but regardless of the outcome, Chiesa appears to have one foot out the door already.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Besiktas have recently inquired about the former Fiorentina man. The Istanbul-based giants would like to bring the Italy international to Turkiye.

But as the source tells it, Chiesa isn’t too keen on this destination, as he prefers a more prestigious move.

As Di Natale explains, the Juventus star envisions himself playing in the Premier League next season.

The winger has several suitors on the English shores, and his agent Fali Ramadini has been talking with several clubs during his trip to London.

The journalist also reveals that Tottenham Hotspur remain on the player’s trail.

Juventus will be hoping to collect a transfer fee between 25 and 30 million euros, but could even accept a lower figure if they struggle to find a buyer willing to satisfy their demands.