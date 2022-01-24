Chiesa undergoes successful surgery and we now know how long he would be out of action

Federico Chiesa has undergone successful surgery to repair his torn ACL, but he will be out of action for around 7 months, Juventus has announced.

The Fiorentina loanee has been one of the most important players at the club, but he would now be on the sidelines for the next few months.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “Federico Chiesa this afternoon underwent surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

“The operation, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by Professor Christian Fink in the presence of the Juventus health manager Dr. Stefanini, is perfectly successful. The expected recovery times are approximately 7 months.”

This is a major blow to the Bianconeri, considering that he is one of the club’s most reliable attackers.

He has been in fine form for them since he moved to the Allianz Stadium last season.

The attacker enhanced his reputation in Europe further when he starred for Italy at Euro 2020.

His performance in that competition helped the Azzurri to win it and he will now miss their World Cup Playoff matches coming up.

Hopefully, he will recover well and return to Juve in very good shape.

For now, the Bianconeri will look to get outstanding performances from their other options and try to end this campaign inside the top four.