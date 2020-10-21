chiesa
Club News

Chiesa understands the criticism that comes from being a Juventus player

October 21, 2020 - 4:10 pm

Juventus hasn’t made the best of starts to this campaign and because the Italian champions have set the bar so high over the years, the expectations are high.

When they fail to meet those expectations, they always get some stick and that has been the case in their last few games.

The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Serie A new boys Crotone in their last league game.

That draw came after they were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma in the previous league game that they played.

They have been awarded a 3-0 win in their unplayed game against Napoli, but in reality, they had won just a game before last night.

Ahead of that match, the pressure was already mounting on them to get back to form.

They responded well by beating the Ukrainians, and Chiesa was one of the players who put in a decent display.

After the game, he revealed it was normal for the players of Juventus to be criticised because there are so many expectations at the club.

He said via Calciomercato: “Tonight we wanted the victory to get off to a great start. We gave everything to be able to get out of this difficult field with a win. We have received a lot of criticism but it’s normal, there are so many expectations at Juventus and we have to win every time we take the field.” 

Avatar

You Might Also Like

morata

Morata motivated to end Juventus wait for another Champions League trophy

October 21, 2020
dybala

Andrea Pirlo reveals why Dybala hasn’t been playing much

October 21, 2020
ronaldo

Video – Ronaldo sporting a brand new haircut in home training video

October 21, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.