Chiesa unhappy with his role in Juventus formation

Federico Chiesa missed most of last year with an injury and has only just started getting some minutes for the Bianconeri.

The attacker still cannot play three games in one week and Juve is trying to ensure he gets enough rest between matches.

Max Allegri is famed for using a 4-3-3 formation over the years and Chiesa functions well in that setup as one of the wide attackers.

However, the Bianconeri gaffer now uses a 3-5-2 formation and has to play with wing-backs.

This means the former Fiorentina man has to adjust to a new setup and Il Bianconero reports that he has not been pleased.

They claim Chiesa does not enjoy being used as a wing-back in some cases and prefers the 4-3-3 setup, where he plays much closer to the opponent’s goal.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our key players and he is so good he can decide a match on his own, which is one reason we always have to have him in the squad.

However, one key attribute of some of the finest players around is adapting to new systems and the Euro 2020 winner needs to learn to make these adjustments.