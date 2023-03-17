Chiesa, Vlahovic and The most interesting stats from Freiburg-Juventus

On Thursday night, Juventus completed the job in Freiburg, advancing to the Europa League quarter-finals with a 3-0 win on aggregate. The club’s official website provided the most interesting stats and facts registered in the process.

The Bianconeri have confirmed their positive record against German opponents in the competition. The Italian giants have never been eliminated from the Europe League nor its predecessor (UEFA Cup) at the hands of a Bundesliga club.

Moreover, Juventus have reached the quarter-finals of a European competition for the 10th time in the current century, more than any other Italian club. They have also maintained a clean sheet home and away for the first time in Europe since their victory over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals back in 2017.

Since joining Juventus in January 2022, Dusan Vlahovic has outscored all his teammates by at least 11 goals. During his time in Turin, he has thus far netted 20 goals, while the next in line are Adrien Rabiot and Moise Kean with nine strikes for each.

For the first time in 499 days, Federico Chiesa scored in a European competition. His last strike dates back to last season’s Champions League encounter against Zenit. Since October 2020, the Italian winger has netted seven goals in Europe. Only Alvaro Morata scored more (8) for the Old Lady during this timespan.