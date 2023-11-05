On Sunday night, Fiorentina will host Juventus at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence in what will be the most heated affair of the Serie A weekend.

The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts leading to the battle in Tuscany.

First, Fiorentina have suffered more defeats in Serie A at the hands of Juventus more than any other opponent.

In 168 meetings, the Bianconeri emerged victorious on 80 occasions. 53 matches ended in draws while the Tuscans prevailed in 35 meetings.

The most common score between the two sides is a 1-1 draw. This result occurred on 24 occasions.

As usual, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will take center stage when they come up against their old employers. The attacking duo scored 70 goals combined during their time in Tuscany.

On another note, Juventus have kept more clean sheets than any other Serie A club this year. Max Allegri’s men have thus far registered 10 shutouts in 2023. The Bianconeri haven’t conceded a goal in their last five outings.

Finally, Filip Kostic is one of the three midfielders to have made the most successful crosses from open play so far this season. The Serbian international has provided his teammates with eight precise crosses.