Juventus kicked off their campaign in the best possible way, brushing Udinese aside with three unanswered goals at the Dacia Arena in Friuli. The Bianconeri took an early lead and asserted their authority for the rest of the first half before safely sailing towards the finish line in the second period.

Max Allegri started the match with a 3-5-2 formation led by Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

It took the Italian star just over a minute to break the deadlock with a low drive from the edge of the box. Adrien Rabiot’s pressure prompted a poor pass from the opposition, offering the ball to Dusan Vlahovic on a silver platter. The Serbian picked up Chiesa who delivered the first blow.

The 25-year-old picked up from where he left last season, as he was the one who scored the last Juventus goal in the previous campaign…. ironically in Udine.

But unlike last season, the Bianconeri didn’t rest on their laurels after taking the lead. Instead, they kept pushing for more, with the bewildered Udinese unable to respond.

Alex Sandro won a penalty kick due to handball, and Vlahovic made no mistake from spot, doubling the Old Lady’s lead.

Before the end of the first half, Chiesa teed up Cambiaso with a clever backheel, and the latter found Rabiot with a sensational cross from the left, allowing the Frenchman to head the ball inside the open net, ending the first half with three unanswered goals.

In the second half, Juve’s rhythm inevitably dropped along with the team’s stance. The Bianconeri sat deeper, igniting memories from the club’s displays over the past couple of seasons.

The visitors created very little chances throughout the second half, while increasingly relying on Wojciech Szczesny’s heroics to preserve a clean sheet.

Nevertheless, Allegri pounced on his healthy lead to do some experimenting, including trying Weston McKennie on the right flank, testing Nicolo Fagioli’s condition and giving Kenan Yildiz his senior debut.

In the end, the score remained intact, as Juventus left Udine with three goals and as many points in the bag.

Final Score: Udinese 0-3 Juventus

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Weah (McKennie), Miretti (Fagioli), Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso (Iling-Junior); Chiesa (Milik), Vlahovic (Yildiz)

Goals: Chiesa 2′ (J), Vlahovic 20′ (J), Rabiot 45+3 (J)