Juventus is eager to secure a new deal for Federico Chiesa as quickly as possible, recognising the attacker’s significant contributions and value to the team.

Despite initial struggles upon Max Allegri’s return, Chiesa has successfully adapted to the demands of the manager’s 3-5-2 formation, even though it may not be his optimal system. He remains a standout player for Juventus, and his goal-scoring prowess has been crucial for the team.

While Chiesa has excelled in Allegri’s setup, his preference is to play on the left side of a 4-3-3 formation, as demonstrated during the international break while representing the Italy national team.

Acknowledged as one of Serie A’s top players, Chiesa’s decision to stay at Juventus will hinge on his comfort on the pitch. With his contract expiring in 2025, a report on Football Italia suggests that he may only consider extending his deal once the identity of the club’s next coach is known, with Allegri expected to depart in the summer.

Chiesa is keen on ensuring that he will be utilised in his preferred position in the upcoming season before committing to an extension, highlighting the importance of his role and playing style in influencing his decision.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa must be very comfortable on the pitch, which can only happen if he is playing in a system where he functions well.

This could make a huge difference in our bid to keep him in our group as an important player.