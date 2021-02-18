Chiesa: “We need to show something very different”

Juventus once again lost the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 encounter.

The Bianconeri embarrassingly conceded two goals in the opening minute of the two halves, before getting one back thanks to Federico Chiesa’s late strike.

So is the Old Lady set for another early elimination similar to last season against Lyon, or will Andrea Pirlo’s men mount a comeback the way they did against Atletico Madrid two years ago?

Undoubtedly, the away goal will raise Juve’s hopes in achieving the second prospect.

The author of the goal himself spoke after the match, and despite his limited experience on the European stage, he knew exactly what the side needs to work on before the second leg.

“The approach we took to the game saw us immediately face an uphill struggle. In the Champions League, the moment you are not fully concentrated, they punish you,” Chiesa told Sky Sport Italia as translated by Football Italia.

“We scored an away goal, that gives us strength for the second leg, which will definitely be a very different game.”

“This was my first Champions League knockout fixture, so I don’t know what these are usually like. We just felt tense from the start and made life difficult for ourselves from the very beginning,” added the former Fiorentina winger.

“It will certainly be a different Juve in the second leg, because if we want to qualify for the next round, we need to show something very different.” concluded the 23-year-old.

Chiesa became the first Juventus player not named Cristiano Ronaldo to score in the Champions League knockout stages since the Portuguese’s arrival to Turin in the summer of 2018.