Federico Chiesa’s early departure from the Italy camp during the international break due to an injury had raised concerns for Juventus. However, the Bianconeri have conducted tests that have provided reassuring news: Chiesa has not suffered a serious injury.

This development is a significant relief for Juventus, and Chiesa has already returned to training in preparation for the Bianconeri’s upcoming match against Lazio this weekend. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus will gradually increase his workload over the next few days, with the hope of having him fully fit and available for the game.

Chiesa has started the season strongly and is an important player for Juventus. However, the club is committed to not risking his health, and they will only field him in the match if he is deemed fit and ready to play.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been instrumental in our fine start to the season, but that does not mean we should rush him back.

He is just returning from a long-term injury and the last thing we need is for him to suffer another setback.

We have other players who can fill in for him until he returns to his best shape.