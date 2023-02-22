Federico Chiesa
Chiesa’s absence could force Allegri to change formation

February 22, 2023 - 11:59 pm

Juventus fans have enjoyed the front three of Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel di Maria in some matches this season and it is an exciting combination.

However, Chiesa has not travelled with the squad to France and Max Allegri must come up with a different formation for the game.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that because of the ex-Fiorentina man’s absence, Juventus is likely to start in a 3-5-2 formation, with Angel di Maria playing behind Dusan Vlahovic.

Chiesa’s absence is a huge blow, but he has been in and out of the team for much of the last few months, yet we have done well.

Allegri can hardly complain about depth in attack, so we expect the Bianconeri gaffer to field a team capable of earning the result against Nantes.

This means everyone will play their part to perfection and because this is a knockout game, mistakes will be punished, so we cannot make them.

Chiesa would be gutted to have missed the fixture, but the best thing we can do for him is to eliminate Nantes and reach the next round of the Europa League.

This way, he is guaranteed to still play in a European game before this season ends.

