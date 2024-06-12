AS Roma has held talks with Federico Chiesa’s agent over signing the Juventus attacker this summer.

Chiesa has struggled at Juve, and many believe he is not performing at his best at the club.

The attacker’s current deal has just one year left, and he must either sign an extension or leave Allianz Stadium this summer.

Juve is eager to keep him, but the Bianconeri are also open to selling him for a good fee, which has encouraged Roma to maintain their interest.

Chiesa’s future is unlikely to be sorted out until the end of Euro 2024, but his agent, Fali Ramadani, is working to find a solution for the former Fiorentina man when he returns from Germany.

Although club-to-club talks have not yet happened, a report on Calciomercato reveals that Chiesa’s agent has recently met with Roma.

While Ramadani has other clients at the Rome club, he also discussed a possible move for Chiesa. Several reports reveal that Daniele De Rossi is a big fan of the attacker.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the most valuable players in our squad, and he could boost his profile further with a top performance at Euro 2024.

It remains unclear if he will get his preferred role under Thiago Motta, and if that will not happen, then we have to sell him.