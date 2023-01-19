Chiesa’s Back! All the takeaways from Juve’s Cup win over Monza – (Opinion)

In late-October, Federico Chiesa made his return to the pitch following an injury nightmare which lasted for almost ten long months. Since then, the 25-year-old had displayed some flashes of brilliance here and there along with a couple of assists, but something remained lacking – a certain statement, if you will.

So in this regard, the Coppa Italia tie against Monza has somewhat marked the actual return of the Chiesa of old, the devastating winger who leaves defenders in his wake, causes havoc in the penalty box and finds the back of the net with wonderful strikes.

Yes, it was only Monza – and they weren’t even playing their starters – but the significance of scoring a winner in a cup contest can’t be undermined, as the Euro 2020 may have finally broke the mental barrier, which would hopefully allow him to regain his best form sooner rather than later.

Before Chiesa’s decisive goal, Juventus and Monza were embroiled in a back-and-forth affair. Moise Kean had broken the deadlock early on, but some scrappy defending from the Bianconeri allowed Mattia Valoti to equalize from a corner kick.

So here are some various takeaways from the action at the Allianz Stadium, as Juventus progressed to the Coppa Italia Round of 16 following a 2-1 win over Monza.