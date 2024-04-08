The future of Federico Chiesa at Juventus is hanging in the balance ahead of crucial talks while Newcastle United remain in the fray.

The 26-year-old had his highs and lows this season, almost depicting the team’s campaign.

The winger has been trying to assimilate into a new role with Max Allegri insisting on deploying him as a second striker in a 3-5-2 system, an experiment that hasn’t always bore its fruits.

Nevertheless, the most concerning aspect about the Euro 2020 winner at the moment is his contractual situation. The player’s deal with the Bianconeri will expire in June 2025.

So as Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) explains, Chiesa will either renew his Juventus contract or leave in the summer.

The Roman newspaper insists there won’t be a third option on the table. If the Italian doesn’t sign an extension, the management will opt to sell him rather than having him leave for free a year later.

Moreover, the source mentions interest from the Premier League, especially Newcastle who would be tempted to launch a bid for the former Fiorentina star.

CdS also notes that the player prefers to make a decision on his future at the end of the campaign, once the situation at the club becomes clearer.

This season, Chiesa has contributed with eight goals and an assist in 28 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.