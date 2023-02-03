Chiesa’s girlfriend speaks on supporting the attacker

The girlfriend of Juventus’ attacker Federico Chiesa, Lucia Bramani, has spoken about supporting the attacker even though she does not understand football much.

Chiesa has been at Juve since 2020, when he completed an initial loan move from Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium.

He inspired the Italy national team to win Euro 2020 and has remained a key man for his club and country.

Some players marry avid football fans or even players, but Chiesa’s partner is not one and has had to learn to support the attacker.

She spoke on his latest documentary, Back on Track and said via Il Bianconero:

“I understand less than zero about football, Federico explains many things to me. The first time I went to the stadium was with Federico. It is a particular world, with him, I am discovering this sport, how much sacrifice it requires and how many efforts that are not seen. He is inside sport but he is not part of the environment, his beauty is that he is in his own right from this world, this made me fall in love.”

Juve FC Says

Having a supportive partner is an important part of life if you are a footballer or not and Bramani has made Chiesa a happy man with how she has unselfishly shown him support.

The attacker hasn’t reached peak fitness yet and hopefully, he will continue to have her support as he works his way back to becoming an important player for Juve.