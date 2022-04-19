Chiesa’s Juventus future linked to a Champions League place

Juventus signed Federico Chiesa on an initial loan deal from Fiorentina, but it has an obligation to buy when some conditions are met.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed his talents, with the Azzurri star proving to be one of their finest acquisitions in recent seasons.

The attacker has also come of age in the Italian national team and helped them to win Euro 2020.

He has been sidelined with a long-term injury for weeks now and Juve will have to decide on his future.

One of the terms of his loan agreements that makes Juve obliged to sign him permanently is that they have to finish inside the top four.

That goal is not certain yet and their inconsistent form could make them miss out on it.

However, Calciomercato via Il Bianconero claims Juve will sign him permanently regardless of where they finish this season.

The Bianconeri have been impressed with his contribution since he moved to the Allianz Stadium and they also know several clubs around Europe want to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is clearly one of our best players and arguably the best Italian attacker around now, and the only way to go is to make his transfer permanent.

He has been very influential in helping us stay competitive in the last two seasons, and we need to keep him in the squad.