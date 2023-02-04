Chiesa’s mother opens up on his childhood and injury nightmare

It has been well documnted the travails that Federico Chiesa has had to go through over the last ten months after suffering a terrible knee injury, however, he has now returned to he fold, featuring in a couple of matches since his return.

Amazon prime released a documentary about Chiesa and one of those to comment on what he went through was his mother Francesca Chiesa, who also discussed the players childhood saying as reported by TuttoJuve: “Federico was a hyper-active child, he slept very little: I thought either he will end up with a good sport or he can’t manage it”

Then his mother went on to talk about his injury: “I saw it on television, I saw him scream and I saw the grimace of pain. It was a hypothesis far from me. serious injury, I didn’t believe it. When this injury thing materialized, I’m all the more scared now.”

JuveFC says

You have to feel for his mother, no parent likes to see their child suffer, no matter how old that child is or how rich and successful he is.

This documentary is quite revealing on a personal level but he is back now and all we can do is keep our fingers crossed that his recovery continues to go well and we soon get to see the player that was so influential prior to his injury.

A fit Chiesa is what Juve needs and he is needed now more than ever considering what has happened on and off the field at the club.