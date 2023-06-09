Sadly for Juventus fans, several important players could be leaving the club this summer, including Federico Chiesa who could join the exodus if the Bianconeri were to receive a lucrative offer.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based giants would reinvest the sum on a capable replacement, and a report claims that the management is already testing the waters with the agent of two Italy internationals.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Filippo Cornacchia, interim Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna held talks with Marco Busiello.

As the source explains, Busiello is a collaborator of Claudio Vigorelli who represents both Nicolo Zaniolo and Wilfried Gnonto.

Cornacchia understands that it was only an exploratory meeting between the two parties, but Juventus are interested in the two Azzurri stars, and would probably open concrete negotiations if Chiesa heads to the exit door.

As we all know, Zaniolo is a longtime transfer target of the Bianconeri. Last January, he left Roma to join Galatasaray. However, he has a release clause worth 30 million euros which would allow him to leave the Turkish champions.

Moreover, Galatasaray might even accept a lower offer for the 23-year-old if they fail to progress through the Champions League qualifiers.

As for Gnonto, the 19-year-old would be keen to leave Leeds United following their relegation. The youngster started his career at Inter before making a name for himself at FC Zurich.