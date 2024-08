The winger is one of the most valuable players in the Juve squad, but he has only a year left on his current contract, and Thiago Motta has decided not to include him in his plans for the club.

This means Chiesa needs to find a new home as soon as possible, and his agent is working hard to secure a move away from Turin.

Chiesa currently earns €5 million net per season at Juve, and the Bianconeri offered him a new deal with the same salary, but he turned it down.

He believes he deserves a higher wage, and Juve has decided to move him on this summer instead of increasing their offer.

Although he has underperformed over the last three seasons, Chiesa continues to demand a significant salary. A report on TuttoJuve claims he is asking for at least €9 million before joining another club.

The report adds that his high salary demands mean he might only find a club willing to meet them in the Premier League or Saudi Arabia.