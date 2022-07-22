Chivas manager warns Juventus they will not be friendly 

Juventus will take on Chivas de Guadalajara in the early hours of tomorrow in their first friendly game in the United States.

The Bianconeri are on a tour of America to prepare for the new season.

They will face a Chivas side whose season is already in full flow and they faced their last opponent yesterday.

This means they are fit to face the Bianconeri and they would be a serious test.

Some people might think they will play the game with less intensity because it is not a competitive fixture, but their manager, Ricardo Cadena, insists they will take it seriously.

He tells reporters, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport: “The guys who start from the beginning will certainly enter the field with all the motivations to face a great opponent like Juve.

“Their prestige is superior, but we take all games seriously.”

Juve FC Says

We need to face tough opponents in pre-season to help us prepare well for this season.

It would be great if Chivas makes life very hard for us because it will bring the boys back from holiday mode into serious business.

We have to start this season very well and a good preseason will help us achieve that.