“Choose Guardiola and go to Manchester City” Italian pundits advise Juventus target to leave Italy

Lele Adani and Antonio Cassano have urged Dusan Vlahovic to leave Italy amidst interest from Juventus.

The Serbian is arguably the hottest striker in Serie A now, and reports have linked him with a transfer to Juventus.

The Bianconeri is facing competition from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham to sign him.

The striker has thrived in Italy, and it might be a smart idea that he makes the move to Juve since the transition would be much easier for him.

However, the former Italian players turned pundits advise he takes a chance abroad, preferably in the Premier League.

Cassano said on Bobo TV as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Choose Guardiola and go to Manchester City. I don’t know if you will already be up to it, but in just one year with him you would reach the level of Haaland.

“If, on the other hand, at 20 you find a manager who does not know how to talk and work with you, your growth ends.”

Adani then adds: “Juventus? No, Vlahovic has to go abroad. He is very strong and has to choose one of the top four teams in the world.

“Why not choose Conte and Tottenham? Antonio would make Vlahovic grow as happened with Lukaku at Inter.”

Juve FC Says

It is easy for these loudmouth pundits to give advice and give opinions on a player’s next move.

If he makes the move to England and struggles to get used to the new competition, they would also be quick to slam him for his poor performances.

Vlahovic should know this and he would look to make the right decision for his future.

Juve can only hope he remains in Serie A which would make a move to the Allianz Stadium much easier.