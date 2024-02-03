Former Inter Milan star Christian Vieri has been impressed with Juventus’ defending this season and admits the Bianconeri are very difficult to play against at the back.

Juve has been in fine form this term and has been working hard to win the league, even though their initial goal was to finish inside the top four.

One thing Max Allegri makes a priority for all his teams is a solid defence, and the current Bianconeri team has been superb at the back.

Juve has found a system that makes life difficult for attackers to find joy in front of their goal.

They do not score many goals, but they certainly have a lot of quality at the back, which has helped them stay in the race.

Ahead of their match against Inter Milan this weekend, Vieri said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

” Juve? They don’t struggle to defend. Aren’t they fun? No. What if I would like to see them play better? Yes. Juve, Inter and Milan must give something more than the others also from the point of view of the game, because it’s not just about winning that matters I criticized Allegri, but every coach is made in his own way. Juve are hard to beat. They are less vulnerable than a year ago when they were in Europe. You can spend up to three days in front of their area without being able to score a goal. Danilo, Bremer and Gatti are beasts.”

Juve FC Says

Only a few teams are as strong as we are at the back, and Inter knows this, so they will do their best to try and win that match.

We expect them to also work hard to break us down as they have done in other tough fixtures this term.