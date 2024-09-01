FIFA council member and lifelong Juventus supporter Evelina Christellin revealed how she’s once enjoying watching her beloved club while pocking fun at Max Allegri’s expense.

The former Bianconeri coach kept the team afloat in the Champions League zone over the past three years, but failed to produce attractive football.

The Livorno native became synonymous with his famous “Curto Muso” line which he borrowed from horse racing. This is a reference to slim 1-0 victories which the manager was fond of, whereas a large section of the fans considered insufficient in the current day and age.

Christellin certainly made her stance on the matter clear, by aiming a dig at Allegri while expressing her thrill with Thiago Motta’s football.

“Now we have many youngsters and had a great market. We’re having fun,” said the Turin native in her interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“I’m happy to see my Juve back at the center of the attention it deserves. The last few years have been really difficult. It’s a rebirth. Thiago Motta, the matches against Como and Verona: a brilliant, fun team. Lots of young players.

“It was an expensive transfer campaign but one that was needed. Even though at the beginning many were complaining: ‘we’re not buying anyone’, they said, ‘no one’s coming’

“See? Ferrero and Scanavino know how to balance the books, that’s why they’re here.

“The hierarchy and Giuntoli are well aware of the point of failure. Juve has sold many and made huge capital gains. A few more difficulties next year, perhaps, but if we start winning, then we’re on the right path.” she added.

“We don’t expect to win titles now, but we are seeing good football and at this moment it’s enough for us. Having fun is the first success.

“Entering the field without putting the coronary arteries at risk for the ‘Curto Muso’, without the suffering for the goal to defend…

“We have rediscovered the ability to feel happy. The improvement of Locatelli and Vlahovic prove the situation has changed.

“Then I saw Mbangula on the pitch instead of Douglas Luiz who cost us 50 million, and I wondered: ‘Is Motta provoking us?’.

“But no, he made the right decision. The same goes for Savona who is from the Aosta Valley like me.”