Christillin reveals what Pogba told her regarding his recovery

Since the start of the season, Paul Pogba’s complicated physical condition has been one of the club’s most worrying issues – at least from a sporting perspective.

The midfielder sustained a meniscus injury shortly following his return to Juventus which prevented him from contributing to the team’s cause.

While his teammates have been training ahead of the season’s restart, the 29-year-old is still unable to run.

So when the squad took the flight to London last weekend for a friendly meeting against Arsenal, the management allowed Pogba to join France president Emanuel Macron for the trip to Qatar.

While the player was cheering on his French teammates in their losing effort against Argentina in the World Cup final, FIFA council member Evelina Christillin took the opportunity to get herself some exclusive updates from the man himself.

“I saw Pogba in the stands during the first half, but he was talking to Macron and I didn’t want to disturb them,” said Christillin in an interview with Tuttosport via JuventusNews24

“So during the interval, I went to the lounge and found him sitting alone so I approached him and asked him how he was, underlining the fact that we Juventus fans couldn’t wait to have him back on the pitch.

“He replied with a smile, saying that he’s doing much better and that he’s ready to return in January.”

Christillin has been associated with Juventus since the days of late president Gianni Agnelli. Her name has been suggested for a potential role at the club amidst the administrative turmoil.