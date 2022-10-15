Christillin says Agnelli will not make the same decision on Allegri again

Popular Juventus fan Evelina Christillin has spoken about the Bianconeri struggles this season and she believes Andrea Agnelli would not name Max Allegri as the team’s manager if he has to do it again.

Allegri was renamed the club’s boss last season after he left the role in 2019 following a hugely successful five seasons.

He was reportedly close to joining Real Madrid before accepting a return to Juve.

This second stint has been bad. The Bianconeri did not win a trophy last season, and they have been poor in this campaign as well.

If things don’t change, they could end the term worse than the last one and Christillin believes his return has not gone to plan.

She said via Corriere dello Sport:

“I think Agnelli would not re-propose a 4-year contract: there seems to have been an important relaunch when Allegri said he was going to join Real. Andrea bet on Allegri by accepting the proposal. Both were right on their side.”

Juve FC Says

We have been poorer since Allegri returned and it is hard not to think a different manager may have done a better job.

The gaffer remains loved by the club’s executive, but he will lose that backing if things keep getting worse.