Juventus are aiming to secure an agreement with Porto over the permanent transfer of Francisco Conceicao in the coming weeks.

The Bianconeri signed the young winger last summer from Porto at a time when they were running out of cash having already purchased the likes of Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez in what was a major summer overhaul.

Therefore, the Serie A giants adopted a curious approach, signing the Portugal international on a loan deal that doesn’t include an obligation or an option to buy, thus leaving the player’s future hanging in the air, at least from a legal perspective.

Nevertheless, it later emerged that Juventus had a gentlemen’s agreement with the Dragao over a future permanent move. This operation was orchestrated by the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juve don’t intend to waste any more time on this front, as they look to close the deal with the Portuguese counterparts in December.

As the pink newspaper puts it, this could end being serving as a Christmas present for Thiago Motta who has been heavily relying on Conceincao. After all, the latter has been one of the club’s most consistent performers, establishing himself as a regular starter on the right wing, especially with Nico Gonzalez enduring a lengthy injury ordeal.

The source thus expects the Bianconeri to unlock the operation by splashing 30 million euros, which is the figure embedded in the player’s release clause. Juventus, have already paid 7 million euros as loan fees, in addition to 3M in bonuses, thus taking the total sum to 40M.

As the report explains, this might be a costly operation, but the young winger proved he’s worth every penny with his dazzling displays down the wings. He has thus far contributed with two goals and five assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.