Christophe Galtier admits PSG were poor in the second half against Juventus

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has admitted they struggled in the second half of their match against Juventus yesterday.

The Bianconeri went to France hopeful of beating their Ligue 1 opponents, but they could not manage that.

PSG started well and was rewarded with two first-half strikes from Kylian Mbappe.

Juve returned from the interval in better form and seemed certain to get something from the fixture.

Weston McKennie eventually scored a goal, but it proved to be just a consolation strike.

However, Galtier admits his team struggled to contain their opponents after the break.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We had problems after the break, as we allowed a few too many chances, but I am happy overall with the performance.

“At times we defended deeper to go on the counter, so I am satisfied with what we did in the first half. When you are 2-0 up, the third goal will arrive on the right side or the wrong one…

“Our positioning was wrong on the short corner, it was meant to be a different plan. We allowed chances, but this is the Champions League, and we also had opportunities to score our third.”

Juve FC Says

We played well in the second half, and that was a good response to a poor first period.

However, it makes little sense for us to keep waiting to fall behind before responding.

We must begin to take the initiative and start matches as we hope to continue.