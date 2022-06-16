Former Italian striker, Ciccio Graziani, insists that Juventus will regret allowing Paulo Dybala to leave the club as he closes in on a move to Inter Milan.

Dybala spent seven years at the Allianz Stadium, but Juve is now focusing its attention on Dusan Vlahovic, who joined them in the January transfer window.

This is one reason the club was happy to let Dybala leave, and the Argentinian is now close to moving to the Milan club.

The attacker has offers from other sides around the continent, but he seems to have chosen inter, and Graziani is sure he will make Juve wish they had kept him.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Dybala at Inter would be an extraordinary blow, I am convinced that Juventus will regret him, because he has talent and inspiration. Then one can point out the physical aspect, but with Dybala on the pitch people have fun. And I always have the impression that with the Argentine you can start with a goal advantage.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala remains one of the finest attackers in Serie A, and we expect him to do well if he joins another club in the competition.

We probably also should have kept him on the team a little longer, but now is not the time to think about a decision we have already made.

We wish him the best of luck and will now focus on ensuring we also sign good players that will deliver the league title to us next season.