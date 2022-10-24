Ciccio Graziani gives his opinion on how Juventus will do against Benfica

Former Italian player Ciccio Graziani has backed Juventus to beat Benfica even though he admits they are in a bad position in the Champions League now.

The Bianconeri have lost three of their opening four games of the competition and they now have to beat PSG and Benfica and hope the other results go their way to qualify.

It is a task that is extremely difficult to imagine, but Juve must get the job done because it will be embarrassing for them to leave the UCL at the group stage.

Graziani will watch them against Benfica and expects them to grind out the win in difficult circumstances.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve sick of this first part of the season, still seems to me on antibiotics, even if some positive signs have been seen in the last two games. I certainly want to make an appeal: save soldier Vlahovic, who, I don’t know what the reasons are, in my opinion, is making to a quarter of his potential.

“I am, however, certain that on Tuesday, we will not see Juve seen in the first leg against the Portuguese, indeed I don’t think we will see such an ugly team again. It will be a very complicated challenge, but I’m confident, I think Allegri’s team can win.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has won back-to-back games ahead of this match, which should give our players the confidence they need to win in Lisbon.

But that will be easier said than done and the one way they can achieve success is to be in their best form.

If everyone gives their all and the team pulls in the same direction, they should get the win.