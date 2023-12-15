Former Italian star Ciccio Graziani has responded to Juventus’ comments regarding their focus on securing a top-four spot in Serie A.

Despite being one of the in-form clubs in the league, Juventus has consistently downplayed their title aspirations, emphasising their primary goal of returning to the Champions League. Many view this stance as a strategic mind game, an attempt to keep pressure on league leaders Inter Milan.

While publicly Juventus maintains a reserved outlook, Graziani suggests that within the team, players are likely discussing the possibility of winning the Scudetto by next summer. This indicates that, despite the public stance, there might be internal confidence and ambitions within the Juventus camp about their chances of securing the title.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Allegri is right to talk about fourth place but in this position in the standings I think that in the locker rooms they are starting to think that something more can be achieved. Among other things, dreaming doesn’t cost anything, it’s logical that different words and discourses are used in the changing rooms.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a very good first half this season and are clearly in the race to win the league, but it is smart for us to keep putting the pressure on Inter Milan.