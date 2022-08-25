CIES Football Observatory predicts the 2022/2023 Serie A season

The 2022/2023 Serie A season offers the top clubs in the Italian top flight a chance to win the league title and other trophies.

Juventus dominated the competition for nine consecutive seasons before the 2020/2021 season.

The last two editions of the Scudetto have been won by Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Both clubs have emerged as good competition for the Bianconeri and Juve is working hard to avoid missing out on winning the league title for a third consecutive campaign.

They have bolstered their squad with the best players they can get and they have started this term unbeaten in two games.

Does that mean they will win the league title this term?

CIES Football Observatory has predicted the end of the Serie A season and Juve finishes outside the top two again, according to a report on Football Italia.

In their prediction, Inter Milan beats AC Milan to win the league title, while Juve finishes above AS Roma, but they are only fourth on the final standings.

Juve FC Says

Considering their prediction was wide of the mark in the last campaign, we shouldn’t take CIES seriously.

Instead, we must work hard and believe this is the year that we eventually win the league title again, although it would not be easy to accomplish.