Dusan Vlahovic has begun the new season in fine form, silencing critics at a time when many had written him off. The Serbian striker, who endured a challenging campaign last year, was widely expected to depart Juventus during the summer transfer window.

The club had been open to cutting their losses, while the player himself was prepared to move on. Both sides waited for suitable offers, but none arrived. High wages, reportedly around one million euros per month, coupled with inconsistent performances, discouraged potential suitors.

A Fresh Start for Vlahovic

With speculation surrounding his future subsiding, Vlahovic has quietly rediscovered his rhythm. Free from the constant pressure of transfer rumours, he has started the season brightly, showing signs of the talent that once made him one of Europe’s most coveted forwards. His improved movement, sharper finishing, and willingness to work for the team have all been notable features of his recent displays.

This resurgence suggests that Vlahovic thrives when afforded time and space to focus solely on football. Juventus, which was prepared to sanction his departure only weeks ago, may now be reassessing his long-term value to the club.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ferrara Backs Vlahovic’s Progress

Former defender Ciro Ferrara has been impressed with the Serbian’s revival and believes he is beginning to unlock his potential. Speaking via Calciomercato, Ferrara observed, “Dusan had a difficult end to the season: everything led me to believe that the best path for him and Juventus was to part ways. Yet the facts are contradicting me: it seems he’s found the key to breaking out of his comfort zone. It’s a step you need to take to find new motivation. In any case, we’re talking about a very young player with untapped potential and who can still improve a lot. He’s on the right path: in the first two matchdays, he’s given his teammates a great hand.”

Ferrara’s remarks highlight the importance of patience when evaluating young talent. At just 25 years old, Vlahovic still has room to develop, and his early-season form indicates that he may finally be adapting to the demands of leading the line for Juventus.

If his resurgence continues, Juventus may have to reconsider their stance on his future and explore offering him a new deal. For now, the focus remains on building consistency and ensuring that his strong start evolves into a season of sustained excellence.