Edon Zhegrova arrived in Turin with a growing reputation as one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe, and Juventus were confident they were securing a top-quality addition to their squad. His previous performances at Lille had marked him out as a player with significant technical ability, a key factor behind the club’s decision to sign him.

Since his arrival, Zhegrova has shown flashes of that talent, particularly in appearances from the bench. As he continues to work towards peak physical condition, the attacker has delivered several encouraging displays and has contributed positively when called upon. Juventus remain convinced that he has the potential to develop into one of their most important players, and Zhegrova has maintained a strong commitment to making an impact whenever he features.

Pressure to become a regular starter

As the season progresses, expectations around Zhegrova are increasing. Juventus will require more decisive contributions from their attacking options, and the winger understands that his opportunity to establish himself as more than an impact substitute is limited. While his cameos have been effective, consistency from the start of matches remains the next step in his development.

Competition for places is intense, and Luciano Spalletti is known for selecting only those players he believes are fully ready to deliver at the highest level. This environment places added pressure on Zhegrova to demonstrate that his influence can extend beyond short bursts late in games. The coming weeks could prove decisive in shaping his role within the squad.

Praise for his influence from the bench

Former defender Ciro Ferrara has closely followed Zhegrova’s recent performances and offered his assessment, as quoted by Tuttojuve. He highlighted the importance of players capable of changing matches after being introduced.

“The importance of those who come on and completely change the game. This means that evidently, even during the week, he’s been sending out some important signals, and on Saturday he was the one who literally split the game in two. So it’s true that perhaps it’s a little easier to come on during the game and make your contribution than when you’re a starter.”

Ferrara’s comments underline the value Zhegrova already brings to the team, while also reinforcing the challenge that now lies ahead. To secure a regular starting role, he must translate his impact into sustained performances from the first whistle.