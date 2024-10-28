Former Juventus player Ciro Ferrara has lavished praise on Kenan Yildiz, following the teenager’s game-changing performance in the dramatic 4-4 draw against Inter Milan. Despite starting the high-stakes match on the bench, Yildiz made a crucial impact after coming on, scoring twice late in the game to help the Bianconeri come back from a 4-2 deficit and rescue a vital point.

Juventus entered the game on the back of a disappointing loss to Stuttgart, and fans were keenly anticipating a strong response from Thiago Motta’s men against their Serie A rivals. However, Inter Milan was relentless in their pursuit of victory, quickly taking control of the game and establishing a 4-2 lead. With the Nerazzurri appearing to be on course for all three points, Motta’s decision to introduce Yildiz proved to be the turning point.

Yildiz, who had not yet scored in the league this season, was electric from the moment he stepped onto the pitch. His dynamic play and eye for goal created problems for the Inter defence, who struggled to cope with his pace and skill. The youngster’s brace not only salvaged a draw for Juventus but also solidified his reputation as a player capable of delivering in critical moments.

Ferrara, watching as the action unfolded, was particularly impressed with Yildiz’s performance, describing him as a constant threat to defenders. The former Juventus defender commented, as reported by Tuttojuve:

“Yildiz? He scored a brace, the boy had not yet scored in the championship. Yildiz is an annoying player and difficult to stop.”

Ferrara’s choice of the word “annoying” highlights the youngster’s tenacity and persistence, qualities that make him a handful for opponents. Yildiz’s performance has further endeared him to Juventus supporters, who now see him as a rising star capable of delivering in big games. His contributions against Inter suggest he could play a more significant role in Juve’s quest for the Scudetto this season.

The brace against one of the top teams in Serie A could mark the beginning of a breakout season for Yildiz, as he continues to prove his worth to Motta and the Juventus faithful.