Juventus has endured a frustrating season so far, with too many drawn matches derailing their chances of competing for the Scudetto. While the team remains unbeaten in the league, they have won fewer games than they have drawn, earning them the unwanted reputation of being “draw specialists.”

The Bianconeri have undergone significant changes, including the arrival of a new coach and several fresh faces in the squad. This transitional period naturally requires time for the team to gel, but their inability to convert drawn matches into victories is becoming a critical issue.

Despite remaining undefeated, Juventus’ frequent stalemates reveal a lack of cutting edge needed to secure wins in closely contested games. This inability to capitalise on opportunities has left them lagging behind their rivals and struggling to make an impact in the title race.

Juventus are working hard to address this shortfall, but their current form risks jeopardising their hopes of finishing in the top four, let alone mounting a serious bid for the Scudetto. Former Juventus legend Ciro Ferrara has shared his thoughts on the team’s struggles, expressing his disappointment at their failure to close out matches.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Ferrara explained: “It’s not a matter of disappointment, but, knowing the environment, the players and the club cannot be satisfied. There were many games that could have closed, but they didn’t. Those draws weigh on the standings and morale. If I were a Juventus player, I would be happy for the important moments, but also disappointed for not being in the top four and for not being able to fight for the Scudetto. The whole environment would have preferred something else.”

Ferrara’s remarks underline the frustration within the Juventus camp. While they can take pride in their unbeaten record, the sheer volume of drawn games is a significant blow to their morale and position in the standings.

To salvage their season, Juventus must rediscover their winning mentality and find ways to secure victories in tight encounters. Failure to do so could see them finish the campaign well below their expectations, leaving fans and players alike questioning what might have been.