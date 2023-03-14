Ciro Ferrara says Rabiot thought his goal would be cancelled for handball

Former Juventus man Ciro Ferrara has commented on Adrien Rabiot’s controversial goal against Sampdoria in Juve’s last game.

The Bianconeri won the match 4-2, but the game could have gone either way after La Samp drew level at 2-2.

Juve’s third strike came from Rabiot. It was controversial as it seemed the ball had touched the Frenchman’s hand as he controlled it.

VAR did not chalk it off, but it became the subject of serious debate at the end of the game.

Ferrara has now added his voice to it and claims the midfielder’s body language suggested he knew it was handball.

He says via Football Italia:

“Body language is important. Rabiot stopped and didn’t celebrate.

“The same happened tonight [Monday night] with Bennacer. When Milan was given the penalty, he remained still. He didn’t even appeal for it.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s goal was controversial; we can agree even as Juventus fans.

However, the midfielder did not intend to handle the ball before scoring.

VAR worked in our favour this time, but there have been countless games in which the technology worked very hard against us.

Hopefully, more favourable decisions will come our way in the next few games as we seek to end the season very well.