Juventus workhorse Weston McKennie received praise of the highest order, with Clarence Seedorf noticing the similarities between them.

The American has been on the Bianconeri’s books since 2020, but after enduring several ups and downs, he has now cemented himself as an instrumental player in Luciano Spalletti’s tactical jigsaw.

The 27-year-old is originally a midfielder, but he has been displaying his incredible versatility by playing in almost every outfield role, and often switching positions during the course of the match.

In addition to his generous displays and non-stop running, McKennie has also been remarkably clinical in front of goal this season. He has already scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

Weston McKennie produced heroic display in Juventus vs Galatasaray epic

On Wednesday evening, the Texan was once again one of the main stars of the show, as Juventus accomplished an outstanding feat by equalising the aggregate score against Galatasaray in the Champions League play-off round despite being reduced to 10 men.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

McKennie scored Juve’s third goal on the night to force extra time. But sadly for the Old Lady, the players eventually ran out of steam, so the Turkish champions secured qualification thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Baris Yilmaz.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants at least exited the competition with their heads held high.

Clarence Seedorf sees his younger self in McKennie

After the game, fans and observers poured praise on Juve’s valiant effort, while Seedorf chose to focus on McKennie’s exploits.

The Real Madrid and Milan legend even went on to compare the Juventus star to his younger self.

“In McKennie, I see myself in my early years,” said the 49-year-old Dutchman during his post-match appearance on Prime Video via IlBianconero.

“He has everything — tactical intelligence and the willingness to put himself at the team’s disposal, but above all, excellent quality in both phases.”

McKennie’s current contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of the season, but the two parties have reportedly reached an agreement on a renewal, which should be officially announced in the coming days.