Classy Serie A attacker has asked his club to listen to Juventus offer

Nicolo Zaniolo is interested in a move to Juventus, and Todofichajes says he has told his club, AS Roma, to listen to the Bianconeri’s offer.

The attacker has been on their radar for some time now as he shines at Roma.

He has a contract with them until 2024, and they haven’t opened talks with him over an extension.

This could give Juve and his other suitors encouragement to sign him when the transfer window reopens.

The report claims he wants out of Rome and his preferred destination is Juventus.

Juve FC Says

If a top talent like Zaniolo wants to join us, we certainly have to make the transfer happen.

The attacker is one of the finest in Serie A and his technical talents means he can become a good replacement for the outgoing Paulo Dybala.

However, his desire to join us is not enough to make the transfer happen because we would still have to pay a lot of money before we can sign him.

If he fits the profile of a player Max Allegri believes will make an impact on his team, then we need to make the transfer happen soon enough.