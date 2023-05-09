Chiesa and Pogba
Claude Makelele advises Paul Pogba on how to get back to form

May 9, 2023 - 7:00 pm

Former Real Madrid man Claude Makelele has urged Paul Pogba to eliminate the distractions around him and stay focused if he wants to return to his best form.

Pogba joined Juventus as a free agent in the summer and has struggled to kick a ball, even though he was signed as one of their key men.

The midfielder suffered several injuries and has only just returned to full fitness.

Juve still expects him to play sparingly in this campaign and will most likely use him more often in the next one.

Although he is now fit, Pogba is a player who is often caught up in off-field drama and Makelele believes they will not help him to perform well.

He says via Football Italia:

“He hasn’t been fit and has been distracted by many off-the-field issues.

“For a player, giving 100% in similar conditions is hard. Quality won’t emerge if the head isn’t free from certain thoughts. I hope he’ll have a serene season and see the real Pogba like in the past. He needs it. He must feel well with his teammates and have no problems off the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba must stay focused on playing football as he returns to his best shape, otherwise, he will regret his spell back in Turin.

When he plays, his quality shines through, but that is not enough and he must be free of distractions to make the right impact.

