Claudio Chiellini, the Head of Next Gen at Juventus, recently discussed the development of players who have made the transition from the club’s youth ranks into the first team. Juventus was the first Italian club to establish a B team, a move designed to help accommodate the promising talents emerging from their academy. This initiative has allowed the club to effectively integrate young players into the senior squad, nurturing them in a more structured environment before making the step up to the top tier of Italian football.

Over the years, Juventus has successfully promoted several players from their Next Gen team to the senior side, with Nicolo Savona, Kenan Yildiz, and Jonas Rouhi among those who have made the leap. These players have come through the club’s youth system, which continues to be a crucial part of Juventus’ strategy for long-term success.

Chiellini, who plays a pivotal role in the development and promotion of young talent, recently spoke about some of the standout players currently in the first team. He highlighted the special qualities of Yildiz, who has already earned a prominent role in the senior squad, wearing the coveted number 10 shirt. Chiellini noted, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Yildiz was truly special, he had characteristics that were markedly different from the others, and in fact he is now Juventus’ number 10. Savona, Mbangula and Rouhi, on the other hand, have not always been starters in Next Gen, in the last two years. Indeed, Savona had shuffled between the Primavera and Next Gen for a certain period, before taking a starting shirt; Rouhi was almost never used last season, at least until December; and Mbangula was a player, also due to injuries, who never had great continuity.”

These comments reveal the challenges faced by these young players as they adapt to the demands of professional football. However, the successes of players like Yildiz show that Juventus’ commitment to their Next Gen programme has been fruitful.

By developing homegrown talent, Juventus has managed to save millions in transfer fees, demonstrating the value of investing in their youth system rather than splashing the cash on expensive signings. The Next Gen team continues to play a key role in the club’s long-term vision, with Chiellini’s leadership ensuring that talented players are given the opportunity to thrive within the first team.