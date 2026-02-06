Head of Next Gen, Claudio Chiellini, has admitted he regrets Juventus not signing Erling Haaland and the Bellingham brothers, reflecting on the pictures he sees from when they visited the club. Juve, recognised as one of the top clubs in the world, has a history of offering trials to some of the most promising young talents globally.

Their current squad includes several emerging players, and the club notably succeeded in securing Kenan Yildiz when other teams missed out. Yildiz is now being tracked by some of the world’s leading clubs, and Juventus considers itself fortunate to have added him to its ranks. The Bianconeri intend to continue making every effort to retain him, despite the strong interest in his signature.

Juventus’ Talent Acquisition Strategy

While they successfully signed Yildiz, Juventus has also missed opportunities to bring in players who were not yet established stars when they visited. One of the most notable examples is Erling Haaland, now widely regarded as the best striker in the world. Chiellini, who leads the club’s youth sector, acknowledged that missing out on Haaland remains a regret.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb, “So many, but no names. There are photos of Haaland in Vinovo: he came with his father, there’s a photo going around with him wearing a Juventus cap. The Bellingham brothers came, so many players arrived that we weren’t able to close down. It’s part of football.”

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Focus on the Future

Despite these missed opportunities, Juventus continues to prioritise the development and acquisition of young talent. The club’s youth sector remains committed to identifying and nurturing promising players who can contribute to the first team in the years ahead. By investing in scouting and maintaining strong relationships with emerging talent, Juventus aims to minimise future regrets and ensure it remains competitive at both domestic and European levels.