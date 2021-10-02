Claudio Chiellini rules out January move for Juventus transfer target

Since the start of the Serie B campaign, Lorenzo Lucca has cemented himself as the ultimate star of Italy’s second tier.

The young striker made the switch from Palermo to Pisa last summer, and has been a pillar for the Nerazzurri in their bid to gain promotion.

The 21-year-old scored five goals and provided an assist in his first six league appearances, earning the interest of some of the biggest boys in Serie A, including Juventus.

Claudio Chiellini (twin brother to club captain, Giorgio) served in several managerial roles at Juventus between 2014 and 2021, but left the club last summer to embark on a new career path, becoming the sporting director at Pisa.

The Bianconeri are probably relying on their strong bond with Chiellini to put themselves in the lead for Lucca’s signature.

Nonetheless, Calciomercato (via TuttoJuve) reports that the Italian striker will remain with the Serie B side at least until the end of the season.

“There are no negotiations for Lucca. The market rumors concerning a sale in January are fantasy football,” said Chiellini according to the source.

The center forward astonishingly stands at 2.01 meters, and has even been tipped to join the Italian national team. However, he’s more likely to join Italy’s U21 squad.