A picture taken with a gelatine filter shows Juventus' midfielder Claudio Marchisio before the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan Vs Juventus on October 28, 2017 at the 'Giuseppe Meazza' Stadium in Milan. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO BERTORELLO (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)

Davide Marchisio is following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Claudio, after receiving an invitation to train with the first Juventus team.

The 16-year-old has been climbing up the club’s youth ranks, and he is currently considered among the most exciting young prospects within the U17 squad.

Like his old man, the teenager plays as a central midfielder. This season, he has made 19 appearances in Italy’s U17 league, contributing with two goals and three assists.

Davide Marchisio trained with the first Juventus team

Marchisio Jr. still has to go through the Primavera (U20) and Juventus Next Gen squads before reaching the first team.

However, Luciano Spalletti has decided to give the young man a taste of the senior squad by calling him up to train alongside Kenan Yildiz, Dusan Vlahovic and company on Saturday.

The delighted Marchisio announced the news on his social media account, as reported by TuttoJuve.

As the source explains, Spalletti has been calling up some of the most promising young players at the club from various age groups to train with the senior team, and this time, it was Marchisio’s turn.

It remains to be seen if the teenage midfielder will go on to enjoy a long and prosperous stint at Juventus like his father.

Will David Marchisio leave his mark at the Allianz Stadium like his father?

Claudio Marchisio is considered one of the best Bianconeri midfielders over the past 15 years. The Turin native rose joined the club’s ranks at a tender age and became part of the first team in 2006 following Calciopoli.

The former Italy international spent the following campaign on loan at Empoli, before returning to Juventus in 2008.

He then went on to cement himself as an automatic starter at the club, and was one of the protagonists who helped the club launch the nine-year winning dynasty.

Marchisio’s career suffered a painful blow in April 2016 when he suffered an ACL injury. He was never able to recapture his post-injury form, and eventually left the club in 2018.

The midfielder had a brief spell at Zenit St.Petersburg before calling it a day.