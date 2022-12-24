Claudio Gentile backs Juventus youngsters to deliver for the club

World Cup winner Claudio Gentile has commented on Juventus’ use of young talent in recent weeks and assures it is a strategy that will pay off.

Juve has had to use the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior because some key men are either injured or underperforming.

These youngsters have not done badly, which could make the club promote more from the Next Gen team to the senior side.

Some fans and pundits could think this is a bad idea. However, Gentile believes it is a great one. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The boys can make a change in the club, it’s not easy to find replacements for such young big names. I’m confident, I think these boys will also be protagonists in the season finale”.

Adding: “Fagioli and Miretti are giving something more than the others and in my opinion they are already up to it. I think the two of them could give the strength to win the championship. These guys need to play, they mature by playing games and training with the other players of the club”.

Juve FC Says

Young players might be too inexperienced to help clubs win trophies. However, you can do well when you have a good blend of youngsters and experienced players.

Juve has that mix now, and we expect that our young players will be able to learn from the older ones and know what to do in certain games and situations.