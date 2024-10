The thrilling encounter demonstrated that both sides possess players capable of converting opportunities into goals. However, the defensive units, which let in four goals apiece, left much to be desired. This aspect of the game caught the attention of Juventus legend Claudio Gentile, a former defender known for his formidable presence on the pitch.

Gentile expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the defenders, critiquing their lack of discipline and focus. He remarked, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “More than a spectacle, the defenders are asleep. In our championship, we also have fun, but it’s because of some defenders who don’t know what it means to mark and generate errors and goals. Of course, Inzaghi and Motta didn’t have Acerbi and Bremer. It would never have happened to my Juve; we were a wall: we helped each other with Scirea and Cabrini because we grew up in the school of defensiveness. Now the zone has changed everything: you mark a part of the field and not the opponent. Madness.”

Gentile’s comments underscore a stark contrast between the defensive mentality of his era and the current approach. His emphasis on man-marking and cohesive defending reflects a philosophy that has seemingly diminished in modern football, where zonal marking is prevalent.

For Juventus to contend for trophies this season, improvements at the back are essential. The match against Inter served as a wake-up call; while the attacking display was commendable, the defensive frailties must be addressed. As they prepare for future fixtures, both players and coaching staff must instil a sense of urgency and accountability in their defensive duties. With the right adjustments, Juventus can aim to tighten their defence and reduce the number of goals conceded, ensuring they remain competitive in the title race.