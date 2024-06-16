Former Italy and Juventus defender Claudio Gentile is impressed with Thiago Motta as a manager and believes he will bring a surprise element to the Juventus bench next season.

Motta stunned Serie A fans last season by leading his Bologna side to secure qualification for the Champions League. Initially tipped to struggle with relegation or finish mid-table, Bologna exceeded all expectations under Motta’s leadership.

Recognising his potential, Juventus quickly appointed Motta as their next manager, confident in his ability to make a significant impact. The club is now focused on providing him with the necessary support and players to succeed.

Gentile is confident in Motta’s managerial abilities and predicts that he will bring a similar level of surprise and success to Juventus in his first season, just as he did with Bologna.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Thiago Motta is a prepared coach, the best that Juventus could hire at the moment In Bologna he surprised everyone, achieving a historic achievement for the Emilians: qualifying for the Champions League is an extraordinary result. I am convinced that Motta can also surprise Juventus. The equivalent of what he did in charge of Bologna would be to conquer the Scudetto with the Bianconeri at the first try.”

Juve FC Says

Motta did an amazing job as the manager of Bologna, but the task at Juventus is much harder. We expect him to struggle a little, but ultimately, he will succeed on our bench.